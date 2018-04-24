× SEE IT: Dog locks teeth onto straphanger’s foot in chaotic scene aboard NYC subway

NEW YORK – It chaotic scene aboard a New York City subway after a dog locked its teeth on the foot of a straphanger. Fellow riders screamed in distress while the dog’s owner struggled to control the animal.

“Get him off of me!” the subway rider is heard screaming.

Details around the incident, like when and where it happened, remain unclear. Those involved also have not been identified.

Video of the incident surfaced Monday morning on the popular Instagram feed @SubwayCreatures and quickly went viral.

A spokesperson for the MTA confirmed to PIX11 that the agency is aware of the incident, calling it “disturbing” and “a clear violation of our rules.”

MTA rules say: “no person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers.”

It’s a rule some dog owners have been accused of taking advantage of, placing oversized dogs in duffle bags.

Photos of massive dogs in tiny carriers commonly make the rounds on social media.

While details remain scarce, it’s unclear what led to the incident even as the owner says that the straphanger initially assaulted the dog.

“She attacked him first,” the owner is heard saying in the video

“Ok – but just get the dog away from her,” a subway rider responded.

According to the MTA, video of the incident has been flagged for the NYPD to investigate.

The agency is still trying to figure out when and where it took place.

The rule of keeping animals in carriers does not apply to “service dogs” like law enforcement K9s and dogs assisting those with disabilities. Therapy dogs and emotional support dogs are not recognized as “service dogs” under the MTA’s rules and regulations.​