FORDHAM, the Bronx — The FDNY is battling a 3-alarm fire in the Fordham section of the Bronx Tuesday morning.

FDNYalerts BX 3-ALARM 316 E 194 ST, COMMERCIAL FIRE 1ST FLR, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) April 24, 2018

Fire officials said the blaze broke out at a two-story commercial building located at 316 East 194 Street just before 5:30 a.m. Several stores are on the ground floor. Portion of the roof collapsed and heavy smoke can be seen coming through.

No injuries have been reported.