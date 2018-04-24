City council grills new NYCHA general manager on housing issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — A housing hearing was packed inside city hall Tuesday as council members got another chance to question management at the New York City Housing Authority.

They grilled new general manager Vito Mustaciuolo about middle management at NYCHA.

“It appears a lot is not adding up," Council member Laurie Cumbo said. "As a new mother, it’s frightening to think we are not in compliance [about mold cleanup."]

They're dealing with lead, mold and heating problems, among other issues.

“Its enough already,” Council member Ruben Diaz Sr. said.

Families feel no one is listening to them. They're growing frustrated.

“This is a team effort we need to do better to support property managers from above and below,” Mustaciuolo said.

NYCHA tenants also rallied on the steps of City Hall Tuesday with several council members and Comptroller Scott Stringer.

