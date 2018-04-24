Cirque du Soleil VOLTA returns to the Big Top

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — After postponing the show following the tragic death of one of their fellow cast members, Yann Arnaud, during a performance, Cirque du Soleil VOLTA has returned under the Big Top at the Meadowlands.

Originally scheduled to debut in the tri-state March 29, the show began performances April 20 for a limited engagement through May 6.

Launched in April 2017 in Montreal, VOLTA is the 41st original production from Cirque du Soleil and its 18th show presented under the Big Top. VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one’s true potential, and recognizing one’s own power to make it possible. The show features 12 acts with 48 different artists from around the world.

After appearing adjacent to Meadowlands Racing and Entertainment in East Rutherford, the show will begin performances May 17 in Uniondale, NY. Tickets are available starting from $55 at www.cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).