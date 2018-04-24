California mother killed two young sons, then herself, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO, Calif. — A mother in California has shot and killed her two young sons before turning the gun on herself, police said.

Lisandra Corrales, 28, had been living with her two sons -- Pierre, 6, and Nathan, 4 -- at their home in Modesto for about four months, a neighbor said.

"It’s so close to home. It’s very hurtful and scary at the same time," neighbor Arturo Arias told KTXL.

"I always saw them content, the mother, the father, the first time I met them. The children, I only saw them twice but the times that I did see them they looked happy. We didn’t notice anything strange about them. They were all content."

A family member arrived at Corrales' home about 1:15 a.m. Sunday and found the mother and her children dead.

Flowers and candles were placed at the front door of the home. Now a quiet neighborhood is left wondering what signs they might have missed from their new neighbors.

"We all have the same questions. Why? What happened? What could we have done to deter that?" Arias said. "More friendly gatherings, something, because it really hit home, especially with the two children. Devastating. Very disturbing and sad."

Family members were at the home Monday loading items into trucks.

KTXL spoke with the boys' father. He did not want to speak on camera but said that he would want the boys to know that he misses them.