Boy on bike killed by truck in NJ town

GARFIELD, NJ — A boy on a bike was killed by a truck in Garfield on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

He was out around 1:15 p.m. when he was hit just down the street from a local school.

Police have not yet released the boy's name. His age was not immediately clear, but witnesses believe he was between 9-11 years old.

Grief counselors will be on hand at local schools on Wednesday morning.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the accident is asked to contact police at 973-478-8500 ext 4154.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.