Bodega owners strike, rally against Trump’s travel ban ahead of Supreme Court case

NEW YORK — Bodega owners shut down their shops Tuesday to protest President Donald Trump’s continued travel ban in advance of oral arguments about the legality of the executive order.

This isn’t the first time bodega owners have closed their doors. About 1,000 bodegas shut down for eight hours in February of 2017.

Tuesday’s planned strike is from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“Thank you to all the #NewYorkers participating in today’s #BodegaStrike in support of the Yemeni American community,” Rep. Joe Crowley tweeted. “We must stand together to say #NoMuslimBanEver!”

Store owners went on strike in more than 15 cities, Debbie Almontaser, board member of the Muslim Community Network and one of the organizers, said.

“There are bodegas all over the city that are shut down,” she said.

The Supreme Court will discuss the travel ban, which is in its third version and prevents most travelers Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen from entering the US, on Wednesday.

They’ll rule on the constitutionality of the executive order.