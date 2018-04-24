Bicyclist struck, killed in Bronx hit-and-run: police

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the Bronx on Monday.

Police said the bicyclist and a white commercial box truck were both travelling south on Webster Avenue around 10:40 p.m. when the truck made a right turn onto the south bound Cross Bronx Expressway ramp and struck the bicyclist. The driver did not stop and was last seen heading south onto I-95 towards New Jersey, according to police.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.

Police have not yet identified the man who was killed.