MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A person was stabbed near the Empire State Building on Monday, fire officials said.

Details were scarce immediately after the incident, but authorities said the attack happened about 1:40 p.m. on Fifth Avenue and 33rd Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The victim was described only as being 28 years old. A 22-year-old suspected attacker is in custody, police said.