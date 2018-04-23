Rats taking over Brooklyn grandma’s apartment, she says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A grandmother of seven living in a Bushwick New York City Housing Authority apartment says she needs repairs and an extermination.

Waffles - Sabrina Gardner's cat - is very busy chasing rats in her Hope Gardens home.

“Waffles has caught so many rodents, I stopped counting,” Gardner said.

She called it a health hazard for her grandchildren

Last week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a citywide $32 million initiative that started last year at ten developments to crack down on the rodent problem across the city.

Gardner says it can’t come soon enough to her neighborhood.

“We shouldn’t have to live like this,” she said.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “Staff visited the resident’s apartment this afternoon and will have an exterminator treat the apartment today. We will start necessary repairs tomorrow.”

