Officers deliver baby in rush-hour traffic at Lincoln Tunnel

NEW JERSEY — A baby girl came into the world right in the middle of morning rush hour at the Lincoln Tunnel Monday.

It was about 7:30 a.m. when the little girl decided now was the time.

Port Authority Police Officers Krystal Armenti and Dana Fuller delivered the baby in a car service vehicle on the New Jersey side of the Lincoln Tunnel, sources said.

Officer Catherine Conant clamped the umbilical cord and let the baby’s father cut it, sources said.

Both mother and baby were taken to the hospital and are healthy. The little girl weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

More details are expected to emerge at an afternoon news conference with the mom, baby and officers.