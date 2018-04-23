Norovirus outbreaks forces Connecticut university to close Monday

DANBURY, Conn. — A university in Connecticut closed Monday after a Norovirus outbreak sickened about 100 students.

A few dozen students at Western Connecticut State University became sick during the week with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhea and the illness quickly spread, according to the university’s official Facebook page. The school deeply sanitized its campuses over the weekend and, after consulting with health officials, closed both campuses on Monday.

Laboratory tests determined the outbreak of gastrointestinal illness was Norovirus, the Connecticut State Department of Public Health said.

“We have advised WCSU on proper cleaning procedures for Norovirus and will continue to investigate and coordinate with officials in Danbury and at WCSU,” the department said.

WCSU is investigating a viral-like illness on both campuses. We are working with the city and state to address. A deep sanitizing will be conducted Saturday and Sunday, including cafeterias. Shuttles will be available for food service to Midtown Saturday and Westside Sunday. — WestConn (@WestConn) April 21, 2018

Norovirus is the leading cause of illness and outbreaks from contaminated food in the United States, according to the CDC. It is a highly contagious virus that can spread quickly in closed places like daycare centers, nursing homes, schools, and cruise ships.

“In order to avoid becoming ill with Norovirus or spreading the virus, students and staff should practice frequent handwashing with soap and water. They should also avoid preparing food for others, working in a day care center, health care facility or food service establishment if having gastrointestinal symptoms – vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, low grade fever – and seek medical attention if those symptoms become severe,” the department of health said.