NEW YORK — New Jersey Transit train service is delayed for up to 90 minutes in and out of Penn Station due to Amtrak overhead wire problems in New York, NJ Transit said Monday morning.

Train service in and out of Penn Station New York is subject to 90-minute delays due to Amtrak overhead wire problems in New York. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) April 23, 2018

PATH is cross-honoring NJ Transit rail customers at NY 33rd Street, Hoboken and Newark Penn Station.

NJ Transit bus and private bus carriers are cross-honoring NJT Rail ticket and passes.

Check @NJTRANSIT on Twitter for the latest updates.