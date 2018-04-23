PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Monkeys don’t have copyrights to photos, court rules

The viral selfie taken by a maque monkey using the smart phone of nature photographer David J. Slater and which became the subject of a complicated copyright lawsuit is displayed at the Museum of Selfies, in Glendale, California, March 29, 2018. Here, the image is seen as part of the interactive pop-up museum which explores the history and culture of the selfie phenomenon will be open for two months starting on April 1. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — A U.S. appeals court has ruled in a case over selfies taken by a monkey that lawsuits can’t be filed claiming animals have copyrights to photos.

The decision Monday by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling in favor David Slater, the photographer whose camera was used to take the photos. The appeals court said U.S. copyright law confers the right to sue on humans.

The monkey, a crested macaque named Naruto, snapped the photos in 2011 with an unattended camera.

Slater was on a trip to Sulawesi, Indonesia, and argued that his company, Wildlife Personalities Ltd., owned worldwide commercial rights to the photos.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sought financial control of the photos to benefit the monkey.