SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A man with a gunshot wound to his face was found dead outside of Soundview Park in the Bronx on Monday, the NYPD said.

Police found the man, 53, lying on the sidewalk near the intersection of Lafayette and Boynton Avenues just after 6 a.m. EMS responded and pronounced him dead on arrival.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.