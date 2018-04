EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man shot and killed his brother in Brooklyn Sunday, police said.

Cops discovered Jahimel Gayle, 37, unresponsive with a gunshot wound in his neck area in an apartment located on Hendrix Street near Sutter Avenue just before noon. EMS responded and pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police arrested and charged the victim’s brother, 32-year-old Jahmorley Gayle. The brothers had been arguing before Jahimel was shot, according to police.