ICE arrests 60 in NJ in under a week

NEWARK, N.J. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 60 people in less than a week in New Jersey.

About 80 percent of the people taken into custody had prior criminal convictions for offenses including aggravated assault, child abuse, child sex crimes and assault, officials said. The arrests were made during a 5-day public safety operation ending April 20.

“The success of this operation is a direct result of the full commitment of the dedicated men and women of ICE,” John Tsoukaris, field office director for Enforcement and Removal Operations Newark said. “We will continue to devote the full efforts of our agency to protecting citizens and enforcing federal immigration law despite challenges being pursued by politically motivated individuals.”

ICE ramped up their activities after President Donald Trump took office.

The arrestees include nationals from Italy, Brazil, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Peru, and Ukraine. They were arrested in Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset and Union Counties.