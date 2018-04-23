PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

Former President George H.W. Bush, day after burying wife of 73 years, is hospitalized

Posted 7:05 PM, April 23, 2018, by , Updated at 07:18PM, April 23, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 21: Former President George H.W. Bush, assisted by his son, former President George W. Bush, enter the church during the funeral for former First Lady Barbara Bush on April 21, 2018 in Houston, Texas. Bush, wife of former president George H. W. Bush and mother of former president George W. Bush, died at her home in Houston on April 17 at the age of 92. (Photo by Brett Coomer - Pool/Getty Images)

Former President George H.W. Bush, who just buried his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, on Saturday, is in intensive care, CNN has learned.

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant,” spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

Bush was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning, he was suffering from an infection that led to sepsis, which can be life-threatening, according to a source close to the former President. He was in critical condition, the source said.

