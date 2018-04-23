Firefighter who went on anti-Semitic rant assigned to Orthodox Jewish neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — A firefighter who made anti-Semitic comments on social media has been assigned to an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn, where the community is calling for the firefighter to be relocated with protests planned for later this week.

In 2013, EMT Joseph Cassano went on a tirade on Twitter, bashing black and Jewish communities with tweets like: "I like jews about as much as hitler"; and, "MLK could go kick rocks for all I care, but thanks for the time and half today."

Cassano, the son of then-Fire Commissioner Salvatore Cassano, resigned from his position.

But last year the younger Cassano rejoined the FDNY.

He graduated from the academy and has since been placed at Engine 247 in the heart of Borough Park, a community with a large Orthodox Jewish population. Now, State Assembly Member Dov Hikind is calling on Mayor Bill de Blasio to reassign Cassano to a new firehouse.

"It's very, very sad to see any city employee, obviously, especially someone who we're supposed to depend on for our lives," then-Public Advocate Bill de Blasio said in 2013 as he called for Cassano's resignation.

But so far, de Blasio's office has been quiet on the latest chapter of the controversy. They did not return PIX11 News' request for comment on Monday.

If Cassano isn't removed from his post by Thursday, Hikind is planning a rally at Engine 247 with several members of the community, including Holocaust survivors.

"Assigning this man to Borough Park, where you have an incredible number of Holocaust survivors, is an insult to our community," Hikind said in a statement. "I'm not sure he should be anywhere, but certainly not here with the people he said he hates."

The FDNY said they expect all members to perform their duties for the people they serve, for which they will be held accountable.