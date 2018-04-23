Brooklyn veterinary group tries to reunite injured dog with owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — The Veterinary Emergency & Referral Group in Brooklyn is trying to reunite a lost dog with his owners.

Last Monday, a Good Samaritan dropped off a dog at their animal hospital. The dog was found on the boardwalk of Coney Island with trauma they believe was sustained when he was hit by a car.

"The very first day he came, he was shaking," Dr. Inbal Lavotskin tells PIX11.

The dog has a microchip, but the information was outdated. People with the veterinary group spoke with a previous owner of the dog. She'd named him Bandy, but she gave Bandy up to a shelter eight years ago.

Anyone with information about Bandy or his owners is asked to call VERG-South at (718) 677-6700 or visit www.verg-brooklyn.com/contact-us