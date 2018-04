MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — A body was found floating in the water off Mill Basin Monday morning, police said.

It happened about 9:30 a.m. in the water off Mill Basin Bridge and Belt Parkway, police said.

The deceased is described as a man in his 30s, police said. Police said he did not have shoes on. He was found with a cellphhone and MetroCard in his pocket.

His name is being withheld until his family is notified, police said.