8-year-old boy fatally struck by vehicle in the Bronx

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — An 8-year-old boy was fatally struck by a vehicle in the Bronx.

A woman had picked up her neighbor's 8-year-old son from school and dropped him off in front of his home, but then accidentally ran over the boy, neighbors said.

"I saw her sitting on the floor screaming and yelling," neighbor Grady Martinez said.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. Neighbors say there were two other children in the car at the time.

"She kept saying into her cellphone 'I killed my neighbor's child. I killed my neighbor's child,'" witness Venica Heath said.

The boy has not yet been identified.

“It’s very devastating,” Heath said. "It could be my child.”

Police have not yet said if they plan to charge the driver. She stayed at the scene.