Sex cult expands Brooklyn operation after arrests: whistleblower

BROOKLYN — A ‘sex cult' is expanding operations in Brooklyn following high profile arrests at the end of last week, according to the group’s former publicist-turned-whistleblower.

Frank Parlato was the publicist for Nxivm. He told PIX 11 the groups has always had a Brooklyn presence, but is expanding operations there as their legal battles continue in the Eastern District of New York.

Former "Smallville" actress Allison Mack was arrested last week-- accused of playing a role in recruiting for sex trafficking activity by the group.

Nxivm's founder, Keith Raniere-- also known within the group as Vanguard--was indicted on Friday. Both are being held at a federal detention facility in Brooklyn.

According to the indictments, women are seen as slaves until they recruit other women to join. There is also photographic evidence of women being branded in the pelvic area.

Parlato said it is entirely possible the group will try to recruit in Brooklyn— and interfere with the case if possible.

PIX 11 reached out to Nxivm for comment about the indictments and Brooklyn activity, but has yet to hear back. The group previously released a statement saying it’s leader is “innocent until proven guilty.”