Scammers target 9/11 first responders

NEW YORK — Three New York congressional representatives are asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate reports that scammers are posing as Sept. 11 Victim Compensation Fund staffers to get first responders’ and survivors’ personal information.
Reps. Carolyn B. Maloney, Jerrold Nadler and Peter King publicized their effort on Sunday. FTC representatives haven’t immediately responded to an email inquiry.
The fund currently benefits people with health problems believed to be related to the 2001 terror attacks. An alert on the fund’s website says unknown people are making calls claiming to be staffers and requesting information, supposedly to help with claims. The fund urges people to report such calls to the FTC.
King, Maloney and Nadler want the FTC to open a formal investigation.
King is a Republican. Maloney and Nadler are Democrats.
The full alert text reads:
ALERT: The VCF is aware of calls being made by unknown persons claiming to be the VCF. These callers ask questions about the status of an individual’s VCF claim, state that the individual may be entitled to money, and/or ask for personal information in order to mail a claim package or file a claim on the individuals’ behalf.
If you receive a call with questions about your VCF claim or your potential eligibility for compensation from someone that you suspect is not VCF staff, you should not provide any information to the caller. When possible, please note details about the call (date, time, caller ID if available, name of caller, questions asked, etc.) and report the call to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-FTC-HELP or online at https://www.ftccomplaintassistant.gov.
Calls made by VCF staff follow a standard protocol for validating the claimant’s identity. Effective immediately, the VCF will never ask you for your full Social Security Number. If you are uncertain whether the caller is from the VCF, please end the call and contact the VCF Helpline at 1-855-885-1555.