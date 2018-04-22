Off-duty NYPD officer seriously injured in Long Island Expressway crash

LONG ISLAND — An off-duty NYPD officer was seriously injured in a crash on the Long Island Expressway early Sunday.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., just east of exit 53 along Brentwood.

Police said the off-duty officer, Anthony Robitaille, 27, pulled over his 2010 Honda sedan to speak with a driver inside a BMW on the right shoulder of the highway.

Both drivers were outside their vehicles when a 2013 Ford sedan struck the rear of Robitaille’s vehicle which then struck the BMW and Robitaille, said police.

The officer, who works at the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, Desirea Coyle, 33, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, while the driver of the BMW, Kristian Urquiza, 25, declined treatment for his minor injuries, said authorities.

The three involved vehicles were impounded for safety checks as investigation remains ongoing.