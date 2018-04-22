× NJ police officer killed in patrol car crash

PATERSON, N.J. — An on-duty police officer is dead following a car accident in New Jersey Sunday morning.

Police responded to motor vehicle collision that occurred shortly before 11 a.m. along 150 Getty Ave. in Paterson.

When they arrived, authorities found discovered an on-duty Paterson police officer operating a marked patrol unit was involved in a collision with a parked vehicle, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s office said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later died from his injuries, authorities said.

The officer was the only person involved in the crash, according to authorities. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org.