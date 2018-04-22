NJ college condemns ‘abhorrent’ n-word rant from sorority leader

WAYNE, NJ — A New jersey college condemned video of what appears to be a William Paterson student repeatedly using racist language.

In the video, a woman asks if it’s appropriate if she uses the “n word.” The word is repeatedly sung in another video and a woman says anyone she has offended can “suck my d***.”

The woman who shared the video, a student at the school, identified the student in the video as “Jasmine” and noted that the woman holds a leadership role in Delta Phi Epsilon.

Nicole Defeo, international executive director, of the sorority, said the organization’s headquarters is aware of the incident.

“We are investigating the actions of one member and will take swift, decisive action to remove her or any member who does not uphold our values,” she said.

William Paterson University is also looking into the incident.

“We have learned of videos on social media including one in which a William Paterson student, who is also a leader in our sorority community, makes abhorrent and racially charged statements at a non-University gathering,” a statement on the university’s Facebook page reads. “We are disgusted by this behavior which does not reflect our values or those we expect from our students. University staff are investigating the matter to determine what actions are appropriate.”