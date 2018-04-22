News Closeup: Former NJ Gov. James Florio on the state’s biggest issues today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio accomplished a great deal during his one term in office from 1990 to 1994, including auto insurance reform, welfare reform, greater state aid to education and health care, a cleaner environment and a ban on assault weapons.

But his reforms came at a cost to New Jersey residents in the form of increased sales and income taxes. That led disappointed New Jersey voters to defeat his efforts to seek a second term.

Now, Florio is talking about all of that in a new political memoir "Standing on Principle: Lessons Learned in Public Life."

He joins Marvin Scott to discuss his experience in office and how what he’s learned applies to the issues facing the state of New Jersey today.