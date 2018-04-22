Mets game against Braves postponed due inclement weather

ATLANTA — Sunday’s game between the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves has been postponed due inclement weather, the Atlanta Braves said in a statement.

The game will be rescheduled for 7:10 p.m. on Monday, May 28.

Guests with tickets for the postponed game will be allowed admission to the rescheduled game for the same seat.

Fans with tickets to Sunday’s game can exchange their ticket to the May 28 game, or exchange it for similarly priced tickets to another game Braves home game subject to availability.

