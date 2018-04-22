Man attacked with box cutter; 4 arrested, fifth suspect sought

NEW CASSEL, L.I. — Police arrested four men and are searching for a fifth suspect after they allegedly attacked a man with a box cutter on Long Island Saturday evening.

Around 6:44 p.m., a group of five men attacked another man at 817 Prospect Ave in New Cassel, police said.

The victim sustained facial injuries from a box cutter and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Invetigation led to the arrest of four men, Ademola Olatunji-Bostick, 22, Francisco Mateo, 22, Leroy Flowers, 22 and Rakim King, 24.

They are all charged with second-degree assault. Flowers is also charged with fourth degree criminal mischief and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Authorities are searching for the fifth man involved. He is described to be 5 feet 9 inches with dark hair and was last seen wearing a blue sweat suit.

He was seen fleeing north on foot along Sherman Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).