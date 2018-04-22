‘Harry Potter’ comes to Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — It’s here, Harry Potter on Broadway.

Fans waited on line for hours Sunday to see the Broadway premiere of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."

“I’ve been here since 8 a.m.,” Alex Maizes said.

Some dressed the part.

“I’m a Cornish pixie, from Harry Potter - it's a character most don’t go for," fan Leslie Stevenson said,

The new story, presented on-stage, premiered in London in 2016. J.K Rowling, the creator of Harry Potter, told PIX11 on the red carpet that it was time to bring it to NYC.

“I feel nervous if I’m totally honest," she said. "I’m excited, it's hugely thrilling."

The stage show is told in two-parts, and is the eighth story in the Harry Potter series.

Sonia Friedman, producer of the magical theatrical said, “19-years later as an adult, Harry has children, but was never able to have a proper relationship with his son.”

Believe it or not, celebrities were just as excited as fans to walk into the Lyric Theatre to experience the magic presented on stage.

“I’m excited to be here, cause let’s face it it’s the premiere of the season,” actress Fran Drescher said.

“When I found out this was coming to Boadway, I was like 'I need to see it' and then my dad got cast in it, it's even more amazing," actress Sarah Hyland said.

Actress and daytime talk-show host, Whoopi Goldberg, said, “This is something new and unusual and I’m really excited.”

And, she’s just as much a PIX11 fan as she is Harry Potter fan!

“You know I love you WPIX, you know I do.”

The theatre holds about 2,000 people. We're told it was filled to capacity.