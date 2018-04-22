Earth Day 2018, NYC style

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Welcome to Earth Day 2018, SoHo style.

Here at Camp Arlo at the Arlo Hotel, there’s millennial make up that is eco-friendly, there’s knitting and there’s misting for beauty.

But first, how about a swim in the Gowanus Canal?

“Call me crazy, but I’m a swimmer,” Christopher Swain, a clean water advocate, told PIX11 News as he prepared to swim in the Gowanus Canal.

It’s one of America’s most polluted water ways, but on this earth day, Swain, once again, swam the Gowanus Canal, which he compared to swimming through a dirty diaper.

To protect himself from the raw sewage, oil gasoline and bacteria, Swain wore a dry suit and, even though the Gowanus has been partially cleaned up, it’s still not enough.

“It’s great that they are cleaning the bottom of the Canal,” Swain told PIX11. "Big need to clean up the water so we can swim in it."

In a much cleaner environment, PIX11 got a chance to board the Be Time Meditation Bus in front of Arlo hotel to practice a little mindfulness ourselves.

“Instead of depleting ourselves, we are learning to making better choices about what we are buying, what we are breathing," Dana Nalven, Be Time Meditation specialist, told PIX11 News.

Inside, there were ecologically friendly products from nail polish to knitting and all thing in between, including a relaxing facial mist.

“This is our jasmine mist,” Michelle Berkowitz, Saje Community Marketing specialist, told PIX11. It's an essential plant-based oil for your face.

And why did Arlo Hotel host this Earth Day?

“We thought it was a great way to give back and raise awareness for Plastic Oceans, a foundation we are partnering to celebrate the kickoff to Spring,” Chrissy Cox, branding marketing manager for Arlo Hotel, told PIX11 News.