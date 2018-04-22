5 city employees arrested in under 24 hours

NEW YORK — Five people employed by New York City were arrested on a variety of charges from late Saturday night through Sunday night, police said.

Nadine Cipollone, a 29-year-old NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent, was arrested late Saturday night for aggravated harassment in the Bronx.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, police arrested two more women employed by the city. Renee Rowell-White, a 50-year-old employee of the Parks Department, was charged with assault and harassment following her arrest in Queens. Police charged school crossing guard Juanita Williams, 48, with menacing, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment following her arrest in Brooklyn.

Around 4:20 a.m., police arrested an off-duty school safety agent in Brooklyn, officials said. Rahdasia Davenport, 22, was charged with menacing, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police arrested an off-duty emergency medical technician with the FDNY around 6:30 a.m. in Brooklyn. Daniel Mahlmann was charged with driving while under the influence and refusal to take a breath test.