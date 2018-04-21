Two men sought in violent attempted robbery in Brooklyn

DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the two men wanted in connection to an attempted robbery in Brooklyn earlier this month.

On Apr. 8, a man, 44, was walking along East 17 Street and Wellington Court in Ditmas Park when two people approached him from behind punched him in the head, said police.

When the victim fell to the floor, the two offenders punched and kicked him several times before trying to remove his wallet, said authorities.

The victim resisted, and a passerby yelled at them to stop, leading the two individuals to flee empty-handed, said police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).