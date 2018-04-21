See the East River from the view of NYC Ferry Captain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York Harbor is also a busy place for commuters.

NYC Ferry will add two new routes will be added in the summer of 2018 with docks in the Soundview Section of the Bronx, at East 90th Street in Yorkville, and on the Lower East Side.

Boats will pick up at Clason Point at the end of Soundview Avenue in the Bronx with a stop at East 90th Street. Corlears Hook at Grand Street in Manhattan will be added to a route also serving Stuyvesant Cove.

Constansa Torrejon-Reyes is captain of one of the vessels on the route that serves Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. She invited PIX11 News Reporter Greg Mocker to see the her view of the East River.

Hornblower Cruises, which contracts to operate NYC Ferry for the City of New York, reports that women are nearly 40 percent of its maritime workforce. That number is higher than industry averages.

The service began in May 2017 and is subsidized by the city which says ridership numbers have exceeded expectations.