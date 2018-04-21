NYC streets go car-free for Earth Day

MIDTOWN — Midtown Manhattan, known for its high volume of traffic — both on foot and behind the wheel — will be car-free Saturday.

In celebration of Earth Day, 30 blocks of New York City will only be open to pedestrian and bicycle traffic.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Broadway will be closed to car traffic between Times Square and Union Square.

Within those streets, several programs and activities will be made available to visitors, including fitness classes, bike tours, dance festivals and performances.

Citi Bike is also offering free day passes through its app.

A portion of Washington Heights will also be closed between West 181st and West 190th streets on St. Nicholas Avenue.