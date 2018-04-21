Man gets away with over $800, credit cards in Queens robbery pattern

FLUSHING, Queens — Police are searching for the man who got away with over $800 and multiple credit cards in a series of robberies in Flushing throughout the past two months.

Police were reported about four separate incidents dating back to Mar. 15 and as recent as Thursday.

The suspected robber approached his female victims and removed their wallets or purses which money or credit cards, according to police.

One of his victims had about $800 cash in her bag, said police.

During three instances, police said the man used his victims’ credit cards to make purchases of an MTA card.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).