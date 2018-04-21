Crews battle fire that erupts inside Manhattan restaurant

MIDTOWN — Firefighters are battling a heavy fire at Midtown restaurant Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out around 10:30 a.m. in the kitchen of the Redeye Grill located on the first floor of 888 Seventh Avenue, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

Crews remain on scene as they continue to put out the blaze.

Expect FDNY and NYPD activity and heavy traffic in the area as Seventh Avenue is closed to southbound traffic at West 57th Street.

