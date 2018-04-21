Contractor steals over $50,000 in deposits, materials, forged checks: police

HAMPTON BAYS, NY — A contractor was arrested after he stole over $50,000 in deposits and forged checks for work he never completed on Long Island.

George F. Natlo Jr., 62, owner of the Perfect Home Contracting company, allegedly stole from would-be customers, said authorities.

During one occasion, police said Natlo agreed to replace the front porch of two elderly women and required a deposit of $2,000.

After taking the cash, he did not return to do the work, according to police.

In another instance, Natlo stole construction material from one of his victims valued at over $9,000, said police.

Natlo also stole his roommate’s checkbook and forged checks amounting to over $46,000, said police.

He was charged with three counts of third degree larceny, one count of fourth degree larceny, and forgery.