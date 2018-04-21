× Baby killed after driver runs through red light in Staten Island

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island — A baby was killed in a car accident after a driver ran a red light in Staten Island early Saturday.

Around 2:40 a.m. a woman, 36, was driving a van east on Forest Avenue when it proceeded through a red light, said police.

As it crossed the intersection, a Jeep traveling north on Broadway struck the vehicle.

Officers arrived and found 6-month-old Damaris Earps unresponsive and unconscious inside one of the the van.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Both vehicles remained on scene and there were no other reported injuries.