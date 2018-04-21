‘Austin Powers’ star Verne Troyer dies at 49

Actor Verne Troyer, best known for playing Mini-Me in the “Austin Powers” series, died Saturday at age 49, according to a statement on his official Facebook page.

The comedic actor and stunt performer starred in dozens of films throughout his career, including “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” as Griphook the goblin. He also appeared in television shows like “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” and “Boston Public.”

Troyer had struggled with alcohol abuse issues for years. He was hospitalized earlier this month to receive treatment, according to TMZ. The cause of his death has not yet been released, but the statement on his Facebook page noted the actor’s struggle with addiction and mental health.

“Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” the statement said.