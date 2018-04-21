8-year-old girl creates campaign to save Toys ‘R’ Us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE NJ — 8-year-old Delilah Jane Farrell Lattanzio of Woodbridge, New Jersey is calling on all Toys R' Us kids to buy a cup of lemonade to save the iconic toy giant.

The third grader spent Friday night building a pink stand for her sales campaign. She’s selling a cold glass in front of her home on Saturday and Sunday to anyone who wants to help keep the beloved retailer in business.

"When I heard Toys R’ Us was closing on the news I just felt heartbroken,” she said.

Every dollar will be donated to the ailing company, which filed for bankruptcy after 70 years in business. It has already started liquidating all its U.S. stores.

"I really want Toys R’ Us to stay open. It’s my childhood," Delilah said.

She’s even got her bike up for sale. She’s also started a petition that’s garnered signatures from other third graders and adults.

“She started two or three days ago and she’s got hundreds of signatures,” Delilah’s dad Ben told PIX11.

Delilah’s not alone in her campaign to save the store. Inside the retailer's Woodbridge location, there are dozens of handmade ‘save Toys R Us’ signs posted by local kids.

Delilah said she realizes her fundraising efforts may not be enough to keep stores open, but she felt she had to try.

"We’re just trying to be supportive, to show her that you can make a difference if you try really hard,” said Ben Lattanzio.

If Toys R Us won’t accept Delilah’s donation because they are going out of business, she plans to donate all the money raised to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.