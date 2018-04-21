10-year-old rescues children after explosion rocks NJ house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE N.J. — A New Jersey family woke up Saturday morning to every room in their house engulfed in flames. Multiple children were inside when an explosion rocked their house Vernon Avenue in the Port Reading section of Woodbridge around 9:30 a.m.

"When the explosion happened we were all asleep. We just felt fire. And my nieces hair was on fire. My uncle came from the basement on fire. His head was flames. And my brother put him out," Andre Baker said.

Relatives were staying over to celebrate nephew Daniel Davis' birthday. He turned 10 today. When he woke up to the fire, he reacted by getting his younger brothers and cousin out of the house.

“I just picked them up and I ran out the house with them,” he said. He saved the lives of two 5-year-old boys and a 3-year-old.

"What a hero,” his aunt, Amy Baker, said. "I can’t imagine to be 10, your birthday, and to not freeze. People freeze. This is traumatic. But for him to grab his brothers and his cousin.”

Davis’ uncle, Jim Baker, was in the basement when the explosion went off. He suffered severe burns and was airlifted to Saint Barnabas Hospital in Livingston. Another uncle, Lawton Reed, was found on fire. He’s an amputee. His nephew hurt his hand when he threw him out the front door.

Reed was airlifted to RWJ University Hospital New Brunswick.

This family rents this home. One of them reported smelling gas right before the blast.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.