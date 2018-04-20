Teen sexually assaulted in bathroom of Brooklyn park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn – An 18-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the bathroom of a Brooklyn park this week, police said Thursday, asking for the public’s help to find the attacker.

The victim was exited the bathroom at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, near Dumont and Miller avenues, when she encountered a man she did not known, police said. It was about 8:20 a.m. Monday.

Police said that man forced her back into the bathroom at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her. He then ran away.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries.

The attacker was caught on camera walking on the sidewalk and heading toward the park before the assault happened. Video of him was released Thursday with a call for the public to help police identify him.

He’s described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a red hat, black sneakers, dark pants, a black jacket and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.