Spanish graffiti trio arrested for vandalizing MTA train cars

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Three Spanish nationals were taken into custody Sunday after they vandalized multiple train cars in New York City earlier this month.

On Apr. 11, two MTA train cars were found vandalized with European style graffiti in the 168 Street subway station storage area in Washington Heights, police said.

Authorities confirmed with Interpol in Spain that the graffiti was of Spanish origin, said officials.

Security provided the Special Projects Unit with a license plate number after a guard saw three masked men inside a vehicle near the 148 Street train yards the same day of the incident, police said.

The license plate matched with a vehicle rented from Newark Airport, said police.

On Apr. 15, authorities located the vehicle near the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn and followed the three men into the station’s train storage area where they vandalized several train cars with the tags “ORUS”, “SEN/JABATO” and “TATE/ASIA”, according to police.

The three men were later apprehended in their vehicle, police said.

Ricardo Espinola-Martinez, 36, Ignacio Dominguez-Robles, 39, and Manuel Cobano-Pareja were arrested and face multiple charges including two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of making graffiti, possession of graffiti instrument and criminal trespass.