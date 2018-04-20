Police release video of person of interest in stabbing death of retired MTA bus driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police released video Friday of a person of interest in the case of a retired MTA bus driver who was found stabbed in his Brooklyn home Tuesday.

Otis James, 46, was found dead in his home on Central Avenue near Cornelia Street at about 4:30 p.m by his wife and daughter, according to police. Police said he had been stabbed several times.

James was an MTA bus driver from 2005 to May 2017, when he retired on disability, transit officials said.

“This is tragic news and our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. James’s family,” New York City Transit Authority President Andy Byford said in a statement.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help in identifying the person in the surveillance footage. Cops believe the person is connected to James' death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).