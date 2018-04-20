Park police capture abandoned alligator in Fort Tilden

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — U.S. Park Police officers captured an alligator that was abandoned in Fort Tilden on Friday.

A park visitor spotted the 4-foot alligator inside of a fish tank and called USPP. Officers responded and found the gator had freed itself from the tank and was attempting to escape.

The officers managed to get the alligator back into the tank and used police tape as a makeshift lid. USPP said the alligator is being transported to an NYC Animal Care Center in Brooklyn where it will be looked after and returned to its natural habitat.

The Animal Care Center has named the gator Toby.