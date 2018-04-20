PIX11 NOW: Get PIX11 News and weather on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire and Amazon Alexa

NJ middle school sets up urban food production center with indoor, outdoor gardens

Posted 8:08 AM, April 20, 2018, by , Updated at 08:18AM, April 20, 2018

UNION CITY, NJ — In honor of Earth Day, PIX11 is highlighting the success that a group of dedicated educators and students are having after turning Emerson Middle School in New Jersey into a state-of-the-art urban food production center with indoor and outdoor growing gardens.

PIX11 stops by the indoor lab with students and faculty and drops by the outdoor gardens where about one dozen different types of vegetables will be planted. All of the food is distributed at no cost to students and Union City families.

Students are also working on a mural on the wall by the garden.