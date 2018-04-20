NJ middle school sets up urban food production center with indoor, outdoor gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNION CITY, NJ — In honor of Earth Day, PIX11 is highlighting the success that a group of dedicated educators and students are having after turning Emerson Middle School in New Jersey into a state-of-the-art urban food production center with indoor and outdoor growing gardens.

PIX11 stops by the indoor lab with students and faculty and drops by the outdoor gardens where about one dozen different types of vegetables will be planted. All of the food is distributed at no cost to students and Union City families.

Students are also working on a mural on the wall by the garden.

