MIDTOWN — A medical dispensary is now open to the public in Midtown Manhattan.

MedMen Manhattan opened the space Friday, April 20.

The dispensary will be one of only three medical marijuana dispensaries allowed to operate in Manhattan.

The Midtown location is billed as a premium cannabis shopping experience as it sits in an area known for traditional luxury brands along Fifth Avenue near Bryant Park.

Items for purchase will only be available for patients with a prescription.