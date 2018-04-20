Mayor de Blasio announces Central Park to go car-free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTRAL PARK — Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday a ban on cars in Central Park.

The mayor tweeted out that Central Park will be car-free starting in June because "because parks are for people, not cars."

Central Park goes car free in June. 24/7, 365 days a year — because parks are for people, not cars. pic.twitter.com/kvRUgIudx1 — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 20, 2018

The speculation is that it will be about cars being banned from a handful of roads below 72nd Street during certain hours of the day.

The restriction excludes the crosstown roads where drivers and buses can pass through and is made specifically for the loop drives running through the park.

Currently, cars are only allowed on Center Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., West Drive in the morning and the 72nd cross street between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Horse-drawn carriages will also be moved to inside the park and off Central Park South.

The city hopes to get a good response similar to that of Prospect Park.

Prospect Park went car-free on Jan. 1, and it seems have been getting a good response.